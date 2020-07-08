All apartments in Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6801 John Dr

6801 John Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6801 John Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great rental home in Richland Hills. Brand new floors and paint. No Carpet! Large and Small dogs are allowed, but no cats per owner's request. One-time $300 pet fee/ pet, but no monthly pet rent.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move-in ready for your family.

New flooring, countertops, and paint.

Spacious backyard with small storage shed. Located in an established Birdville ISD neighborhood with large mature trees.

Rent: $1650/mo.
Security deposit: 1-Month's Rent.

Please contact me at: Daniel@doubleinfinity.net or leave a message at (817) 458-8613.

Minimum Requirements to see the home:
- Must make a monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent rate
- Owners request a FICO credit score near or above 650.
- Good rental history, no evictions.

More info regarding screening and application:
www.doubleinfinity.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

