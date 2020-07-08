6801 John Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great rental home in Richland Hills. Brand new floors and paint. No Carpet! Large and Small dogs are allowed, but no cats per owner's request. One-time $300 pet fee/ pet, but no monthly pet rent.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move-in ready for your family.



New flooring, countertops, and paint.



Spacious backyard with small storage shed. Located in an established Birdville ISD neighborhood with large mature trees.



Rent: $1650/mo.

Security deposit: 1-Month's Rent.



Please contact me at: Daniel@doubleinfinity.net or leave a message at (817) 458-8613.



Minimum Requirements to see the home:

- Must make a monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent rate

- Owners request a FICO credit score near or above 650.

- Good rental history, no evictions.



More info regarding screening and application:

www.doubleinfinity.net