Richland Hills, TX
6700 Lavon Dr
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:05 AM

6700 Lavon Dr

6700 Lavon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6700 Lavon Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ditch the apartment and enjoy this fully updated three bedroom - one and a half bathroom home, which features granite countertops, hardwood floors and a large backyard, which is perfect for pets!

Fresh Coat of Paint, No Carpet!

This home also features a one car garage and provides ample street-side parking since it is located on a corner lot.

Minimum Application Requirements:
- 650 Credit Score
- Minimum Monthly Income 3x the monthly rent rate
- No Cats Allowed. Owners will allow dogs per owners request.
- Good Rental History

Please Email: Daniel.Kim@C21Bowman.com
or Text: (817) 727-2752 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Lavon Dr have any available units?
6700 Lavon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 6700 Lavon Dr have?
Some of 6700 Lavon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Lavon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Lavon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Lavon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 Lavon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6700 Lavon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Lavon Dr offers parking.
Does 6700 Lavon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Lavon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Lavon Dr have a pool?
No, 6700 Lavon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Lavon Dr have accessible units?
No, 6700 Lavon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Lavon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 Lavon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 Lavon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6700 Lavon Dr has units with air conditioning.

