6700 Lavon Dr

Amenities
Ditch the apartment and enjoy this fully updated three bedroom - one and a half bathroom home, which features granite countertops, hardwood floors and a large backyard, which is perfect for pets!
Fresh Coat of Paint, No Carpet!
This home also features a one car garage and provides ample street-side parking since it is located on a corner lot.
Minimum Application Requirements:
- 650 Credit Score
- Minimum Monthly Income 3x the monthly rent rate
- No Cats Allowed. Owners will allow dogs per owners request.
- Good Rental History
Please Email: Daniel.Kim@C21Bowman.com
or Text: (817) 727-2752 to schedule an appointment.