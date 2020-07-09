6700 Lavon Dr

Amenities

Ditch the apartment and enjoy this fully updated three bedroom - one and a half bathroom home, which features granite countertops, hardwood floors and a large backyard, which is perfect for pets!



Fresh Coat of Paint, No Carpet!



This home also features a one car garage and provides ample street-side parking since it is located on a corner lot.



Minimum Application Requirements:

- 650 Credit Score

- Minimum Monthly Income 3x the monthly rent rate

- No Cats Allowed. Owners will allow dogs per owners request.

- Good Rental History



Please Email: Daniel.Kim@C21Bowman.com

or Text: (817) 727-2752 to schedule an appointment.