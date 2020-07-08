All apartments in Richland Hills
3712 Ruth Rd
3712 Ruth Rd

3712 Ruth Road · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Ruth Road, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom House for rent in North Richland Hills - Fully updated home centrally located in the Metroplex! 1578 sq ft. 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The property has been completely remodeled with new flooring, cabinets, appliances, tile work, windows, roof, water heater and more! Original refinished hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home. Completely updated bathrooms with custom tile work, and brand new kitchen design with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room is big enough and comes with full size Washer and Dryer and an extra space for the fridge! Home sits on a beautiful lot, over a third acre, with mature trees in an established neighborhood. Small pets only!

SCHEDULE A VIEWING: Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to www FortWorthPropertyManager com rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

QUESTIONS: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE4888414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Ruth Rd have any available units?
3712 Ruth Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3712 Ruth Rd have?
Some of 3712 Ruth Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Ruth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Ruth Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Ruth Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Ruth Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Ruth Rd offer parking?
No, 3712 Ruth Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3712 Ruth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 Ruth Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Ruth Rd have a pool?
No, 3712 Ruth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Ruth Rd have accessible units?
No, 3712 Ruth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Ruth Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Ruth Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Ruth Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 Ruth Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

