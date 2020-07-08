3712 Ruth Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom House for rent in North Richland Hills - Fully updated home centrally located in the Metroplex! 1578 sq ft. 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The property has been completely remodeled with new flooring, cabinets, appliances, tile work, windows, roof, water heater and more! Original refinished hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home. Completely updated bathrooms with custom tile work, and brand new kitchen design with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room is big enough and comes with full size Washer and Dryer and an extra space for the fridge! Home sits on a beautiful lot, over a third acre, with mature trees in an established neighborhood. Small pets only!



SCHEDULE A VIEWING: Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to www FortWorthPropertyManager com rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



QUESTIONS: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



(RLNE4888414)