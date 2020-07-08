All apartments in Richland Hills
3705 Ruth Road
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

3705 Ruth Road

3705 Ruth Road · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Ruth Road, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3-2-2 in Richland Hills, Birdville ISD. NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET! Home on mature lot has an open floor plan, large family room with vaulted ceilings, lovely gas fireplace, 18x13 dining area with extra storage and plantation shutters. Kitchen has loads of cabinetry, open shelving for memento display and includes a refrigerator. Nice sized bedrooms, master suite has his and her closets with private bath and walk-in shower. Period bath tile, bay windows, huge backyard, canopy trees & more. One dog considered however, no cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Ruth Road have any available units?
3705 Ruth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3705 Ruth Road have?
Some of 3705 Ruth Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Ruth Road currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Ruth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Ruth Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 Ruth Road is pet friendly.
Does 3705 Ruth Road offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Ruth Road offers parking.
Does 3705 Ruth Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 Ruth Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Ruth Road have a pool?
No, 3705 Ruth Road does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Ruth Road have accessible units?
No, 3705 Ruth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Ruth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Ruth Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 Ruth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 Ruth Road does not have units with air conditioning.

