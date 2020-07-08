3705 Ruth Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming 3-2-2 in Richland Hills, Birdville ISD. NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET! Home on mature lot has an open floor plan, large family room with vaulted ceilings, lovely gas fireplace, 18x13 dining area with extra storage and plantation shutters. Kitchen has loads of cabinetry, open shelving for memento display and includes a refrigerator. Nice sized bedrooms, master suite has his and her closets with private bath and walk-in shower. Period bath tile, bay windows, huge backyard, canopy trees & more. One dog considered however, no cats allowed.