Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:20 AM

3209 Crites Street

3209 Crites Street · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Crites Street, Richland Hills, TX 76118

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautifully updated farmhouse style home nestled on a large lot with lots of trees just 12 minutes from downtown Fort Worth in Birdville ISD. The master suite boasts a spa like bathroom for its new owners, brand new dual sink vanity, gorgeous tiled shower with rain head faucet and spacious walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are on the first floor. The stunning kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, patterned tile feature wall and farmhouse sink opens to the living room overlooking the extended patio and wooded lot. Upstairs you have two additional large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a flex space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Crites Street have any available units?
3209 Crites Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3209 Crites Street have?
Some of 3209 Crites Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Crites Street currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Crites Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Crites Street pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Crites Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 3209 Crites Street offer parking?
No, 3209 Crites Street does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Crites Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Crites Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Crites Street have a pool?
No, 3209 Crites Street does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Crites Street have accessible units?
No, 3209 Crites Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Crites Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Crites Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Crites Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Crites Street does not have units with air conditioning.

