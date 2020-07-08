All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like 3115 Cedar Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
3115 Cedar Park Blvd
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:31 PM

3115 Cedar Park Blvd

3115 Cedar Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3115 Cedar Park Boulevard, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ba397808c ---- Great 3 Bedroom home with lots of updates. Ceramic tile in updated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, split bedroom arrangement and storage shed in the backyard. Refrigerator included. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Cedar Park Blvd have any available units?
3115 Cedar Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3115 Cedar Park Blvd have?
Some of 3115 Cedar Park Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Cedar Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Cedar Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Cedar Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Cedar Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Cedar Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 3115 Cedar Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Cedar Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Cedar Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Cedar Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 3115 Cedar Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Cedar Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3115 Cedar Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Cedar Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Cedar Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Cedar Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3115 Cedar Park Blvd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms
Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX
Saginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District