3115 Cedar Park Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ba397808c ---- Great 3 Bedroom home with lots of updates. Ceramic tile in updated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, split bedroom arrangement and storage shed in the backyard. Refrigerator included. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Pets Allowed W & D Connection