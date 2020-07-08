3101 Rufe Snow

Super cute 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse. Large rooms with huge closets. It is 1400sf! Great location only minutes to Hwy 121. New flooring being put in, new pics coming soon! MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF JUly RENT IF MOVE IN BY THE 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
