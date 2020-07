Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 4 bedroom 1 bath home in Richland Hills! Garage has been converted, has closets and can be used as a 4th bedroom or 2nd Living room. Hardwood floors throughout the rooms, Stainless steel kitchen appliances, and granite countertops! Neutral tones, ceiling fans and updated fixtures. Good sized backyard with a covered patio. New windows make the home more energy efficient, lowering bills. Application Fee $35 per adult, security deposit $1,375.