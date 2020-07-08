2608 Willow Park Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly updated home with new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, flooring, paint, counter tops, eating area in kitchen, front room could be an office, large family room w/ gas fireplace, 2 storage buildings in backyard for extra storage and a dog run. Nice backyard patio great for entertaining. Well established neighborhood with beautiful trees. Ready for immediate move in. Easy access to 121



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1966



Deposits: $1,475.00

