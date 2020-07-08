All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like 2608 Willow Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
2608 Willow Park Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2608 Willow Park Street

2608 Willow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2608 Willow Park Dr, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated home with new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, flooring, paint, counter tops, eating area in kitchen, front room could be an office, large family room w/ gas fireplace, 2 storage buildings in backyard for extra storage and a dog run. Nice backyard patio great for entertaining. Well established neighborhood with beautiful trees. Ready for immediate move in. Easy access to 121

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1966

Deposits: $1,475.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Willow Park Street have any available units?
2608 Willow Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 2608 Willow Park Street have?
Some of 2608 Willow Park Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Willow Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Willow Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Willow Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Willow Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Willow Park Street offer parking?
No, 2608 Willow Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Willow Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Willow Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Willow Park Street have a pool?
No, 2608 Willow Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Willow Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2608 Willow Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Willow Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Willow Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Willow Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Willow Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms
Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX
Saginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District