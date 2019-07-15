745 Mulberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Red Oak ISD. Three bedrooms, 2 baths. Open living concept with a fireplace, formal dining and breakfast area. Split bedrooms, and lots of cabinets, linen closet, walk in pantry, utility to garage. Covered back patio. Garage door opener. No Smoking. Pets on case by case basis. No Section 8 vouchers or government subsidies being accepted. Property located in HOA. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Tenant responsible for lawn care. App and $40 app fee required for each person 18 or older. Verifiable rental and employment history, background and credit check required.