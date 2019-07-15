All apartments in Red Oak
745 Mulberry Court

745 Mulberry Ct · No Longer Available
Location

745 Mulberry Ct, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Red Oak ISD. Three bedrooms, 2 baths. Open living concept with a fireplace, formal dining and breakfast area. Split bedrooms, and lots of cabinets, linen closet, walk in pantry, utility to garage. Covered back patio. Garage door opener. No Smoking. Pets on case by case basis. No Section 8 vouchers or government subsidies being accepted. Property located in HOA. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Tenant responsible for lawn care. App and $40 app fee required for each person 18 or older. Verifiable rental and employment history, background and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Mulberry Court have any available units?
745 Mulberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 745 Mulberry Court have?
Some of 745 Mulberry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Mulberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
745 Mulberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Mulberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Mulberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 745 Mulberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 745 Mulberry Court offers parking.
Does 745 Mulberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Mulberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Mulberry Court have a pool?
No, 745 Mulberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 745 Mulberry Court have accessible units?
No, 745 Mulberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Mulberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Mulberry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Mulberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Mulberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.

