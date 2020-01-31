All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:45 AM

315 Quail Run Road

315 Quail Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

315 Quail Run Road, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Brick Home, 4/2, With A 2 Car Garage in Red Oak Tx - NEW YEARS SPECIAL * $100 off First Months Rent if you move in by January 31st 2020! *
This is a lovely brick home with lots of space for family, guests, and lots entertaining! You'll love cooking out in your fenced back yard, and enjoy the quiet street in Red Oak. The subdivision has a nice playground as well! The refrigerator is available for use, but not maintained by the owner. You will love this 4 bedroom home that has plenty of space and storage for your family. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE2645292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Quail Run Road have any available units?
315 Quail Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 315 Quail Run Road have?
Some of 315 Quail Run Road's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Quail Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
315 Quail Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Quail Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Quail Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 315 Quail Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 315 Quail Run Road offers parking.
Does 315 Quail Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Quail Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Quail Run Road have a pool?
No, 315 Quail Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 315 Quail Run Road have accessible units?
No, 315 Quail Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Quail Run Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Quail Run Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Quail Run Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Quail Run Road has units with air conditioning.

