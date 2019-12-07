311 Methodist Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking to get out of the city?

This quiet and spacious home is fully updated with large, walk-in closets. It offers Whirlpool appliances in a gorgeous, remodeled kitchen. The living area features wood-like tile floors and a brick fireplace. The upstairs features a one room hide-away for additional privacy. The bathrooms are also fully updated with beautiful tile shower surrounds and glass shower doors.

The large, fenced backyard and additional land beyond the fence is perfect for pets to play.

The home is located in a quiet and safe neighborhood across from the Red Oak ISD Administration building.



*20 min. south of downtown Dallas