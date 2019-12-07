All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated December 7 2019 at 6:54 PM

311 Methodist Rd

311 Methodist St · No Longer Available
Location

311 Methodist St, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Looking to get out of the city?
This quiet and spacious home is fully updated with large, walk-in closets. It offers Whirlpool appliances in a gorgeous, remodeled kitchen. The living area features wood-like tile floors and a brick fireplace. The upstairs features a one room hide-away for additional privacy. The bathrooms are also fully updated with beautiful tile shower surrounds and glass shower doors.
The large, fenced backyard and additional land beyond the fence is perfect for pets to play.
The home is located in a quiet and safe neighborhood across from the Red Oak ISD Administration building.

*20 min. south of downtown Dallas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

