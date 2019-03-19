310 Quail Run Road

Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2-story home in Red Oak, featuring 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, oversized bedrooms, large closets, brand new 2-tone modern paint, new carpet, an updated kitchen and updated large master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Includes a fenced in backyard, storage shed, and a 2-vehicle rear garage.



-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;

-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.



* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.