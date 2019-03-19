All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

310 Quail Run Road

310 Quail Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

310 Quail Run Road, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautifully updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2-story home in Red Oak, featuring 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, oversized bedrooms, large closets, brand new 2-tone modern paint, new carpet, an updated kitchen and updated large master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Includes a fenced in backyard, storage shed, and a 2-vehicle rear garage.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.

* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

