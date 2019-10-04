310 Orchard Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Come see this absolutely stunning 4,398 sqft home offering 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom that has been reduced by 22k .Upon entering you will walk into an amazing bright view of the spiral wrought iron stair case ,tall windows with plenty natural light , including a huge owners suite with private retreat room downstairs, beautiful chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar,butler's pantry,stainless appliances, cabinets with lots of storage space, huge formal living , elegant formal dining , upstairs include an double side jack and Jill bathroom with a additional multi use room, a rare find built -in offce tech with custom cabinets,including desk ,massive theater room, cozy backyard .