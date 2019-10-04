All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

310 Orchard Place

310 Orchard Pl · No Longer Available
Location

310 Orchard Pl, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Come see this absolutely stunning 4,398 sqft home offering 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom that has been reduced by 22k .Upon entering you will walk into an amazing bright view of the spiral wrought iron stair case ,tall windows with plenty natural light , including a huge owners suite with private retreat room downstairs, beautiful chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar,butler's pantry,stainless appliances, cabinets with lots of storage space, huge formal living , elegant formal dining , upstairs include an double side jack and Jill bathroom with a additional multi use room, a rare find built -in offce tech with custom cabinets,including desk ,massive theater room, cozy backyard .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Orchard Place have any available units?
310 Orchard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 310 Orchard Place have?
Some of 310 Orchard Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Orchard Place currently offering any rent specials?
310 Orchard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Orchard Place pet-friendly?
No, 310 Orchard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 310 Orchard Place offer parking?
Yes, 310 Orchard Place offers parking.
Does 310 Orchard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Orchard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Orchard Place have a pool?
No, 310 Orchard Place does not have a pool.
Does 310 Orchard Place have accessible units?
No, 310 Orchard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Orchard Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Orchard Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Orchard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Orchard Place does not have units with air conditioning.

