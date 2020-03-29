All apartments in Red Oak
222 Richard Lane
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:06 PM

222 Richard Lane

222 Richard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

222 Richard Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Enjoy the story and a half home with semi privacy by being on a corner lot. Home features an open floor plan with a room upstairs that can be used for either an office, game room or a fifth bedroom. Upstairs room has a half bath. Split bedrooms. This is a must see home, call today for a showing. Landlord Does Not Accept Any Type Of Housing Voucher. PHOTOS ARE FROM WHEN I LISTED THIS PROPERTY 2 YEARS AGO. Photos will be updated shortly after tenants move out. I'll offer Live Video Tours by appointment after 3-31-2020. See agent for lease application, Tenant Selection Criteria form & Aggressive Breed List (if applicable). Incomplete applications will not be reviewed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Richard Lane have any available units?
222 Richard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 222 Richard Lane have?
Some of 222 Richard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Richard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
222 Richard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Richard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Richard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 222 Richard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 222 Richard Lane offers parking.
Does 222 Richard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Richard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Richard Lane have a pool?
No, 222 Richard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 222 Richard Lane have accessible units?
No, 222 Richard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Richard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Richard Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Richard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Richard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Collin County Community College District