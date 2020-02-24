206 Cobblestone Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Bright and comfy home with laminate floors, decorative lighting, newer appliances, including fridge, microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Nice tile back splash. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar,pantry. Open living space with wood burning fire place. Spacious master, large master bath with Walk in closet, massive beveled mirror and vanity, separate tub & shower and tile floors. Laundry room. Oversized covered back patio overlooking fenced backyard. Garage. Easy access to I35 or I45. Applicant to verify all information including schools. App, $40 app fee, individual email address to verify background ck, 30 days of pay stubs, required. App fee paid to Patty Jordan. No government vouchers. Pets restricted.