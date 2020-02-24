All apartments in Red Oak
206 Cobblestone Circle
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

206 Cobblestone Circle

206 Cobblestone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

206 Cobblestone Circle, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright and comfy home with laminate floors, decorative lighting, newer appliances, including fridge, microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Nice tile back splash. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar,pantry. Open living space with wood burning fire place. Spacious master, large master bath with Walk in closet, massive beveled mirror and vanity, separate tub & shower and tile floors. Laundry room. Oversized covered back patio overlooking fenced backyard. Garage. Easy access to I35 or I45. Applicant to verify all information including schools. App, $40 app fee, individual email address to verify background ck, 30 days of pay stubs, required. App fee paid to Patty Jordan. No government vouchers. Pets restricted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Cobblestone Circle have any available units?
206 Cobblestone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 206 Cobblestone Circle have?
Some of 206 Cobblestone Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Cobblestone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
206 Cobblestone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Cobblestone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Cobblestone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 206 Cobblestone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 206 Cobblestone Circle offers parking.
Does 206 Cobblestone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Cobblestone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Cobblestone Circle have a pool?
No, 206 Cobblestone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 206 Cobblestone Circle have accessible units?
No, 206 Cobblestone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Cobblestone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Cobblestone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Cobblestone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Cobblestone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

