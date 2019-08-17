129 Autumn Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Near Red Oak Elementary and Red Oak High. This house is fresh & shiny inside! Enjoy the oversized open living area with woodburning fireplace and nice size bedrooms for the family. Split bedroom arrangement. Master has walk in closet. Master bath has tub and shower, dual sinks. Newly installed refrigerator, glass top stove and privacy fence. Tile back splash in kitchen. Laminate floors. Solar screens front and back. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living. Yard care and maintenance a must. Located in HOA. Application and app fee $40 per adult over 18 required. Each applicant must have individual email. Pets on case by case basis. Credit, background and rental history required. No Section 8 or vouchers.