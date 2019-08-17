All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:12 AM

129 Autumn Trail

129 Autumn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

129 Autumn Trail, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Near Red Oak Elementary and Red Oak High. This house is fresh & shiny inside! Enjoy the oversized open living area with woodburning fireplace and nice size bedrooms for the family. Split bedroom arrangement. Master has walk in closet. Master bath has tub and shower, dual sinks. Newly installed refrigerator, glass top stove and privacy fence. Tile back splash in kitchen. Laminate floors. Solar screens front and back. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living. Yard care and maintenance a must. Located in HOA. Application and app fee $40 per adult over 18 required. Each applicant must have individual email. Pets on case by case basis. Credit, background and rental history required. No Section 8 or vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Autumn Trail have any available units?
129 Autumn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 129 Autumn Trail have?
Some of 129 Autumn Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Autumn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
129 Autumn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Autumn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Autumn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 129 Autumn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 129 Autumn Trail offers parking.
Does 129 Autumn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Autumn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Autumn Trail have a pool?
No, 129 Autumn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 129 Autumn Trail have accessible units?
No, 129 Autumn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Autumn Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Autumn Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Autumn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Autumn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

