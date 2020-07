Amenities

garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 beds1.5 baths in one wing, bed & bath & sitting area or 5th bed split, plus 3 rooms in garage conversion.

Fresh paint,quality flooring, fridge, gorgeous light fixtures, lots of built-ins. Vacant, easy to show or see. To see video, type in address on YouTube MLS exterior photo show correct color. Please show & fill out application, include copies of credit reports, & provide 2 references & 2 emergency contacts. remittances can be cash or certified funds.