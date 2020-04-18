All apartments in Providence
809 Dusty Trail
809 Dusty Trail

809 Dusty Trl · No Longer Available
809 Dusty Trl, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!You won't want to miss touring this beautiful single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, built by Drees Homes. This home features hand scraped hardwood floors through foyer, hallway, dining and kitchen areas. Bring out the chef in you with this luxurious and open gourmet kitchen which includes gas cook-top, gas stainless steel ovens, granite counter-tops with upgraded back splash and large farmhouse sink, huge size island and eat-in kitchen. The master BR offers a custom closet system with en-suite with double vanities, silestone C-top and ample storage. Extras storage in the tandem garage. Included: Washer-Dryer, Refrigerator and outdoor grill. Experience outdoor living at its best at Union Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Dusty Trail have any available units?
809 Dusty Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 809 Dusty Trail have?
Some of 809 Dusty Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Dusty Trail currently offering any rent specials?
809 Dusty Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Dusty Trail pet-friendly?
No, 809 Dusty Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 809 Dusty Trail offer parking?
Yes, 809 Dusty Trail offers parking.
Does 809 Dusty Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Dusty Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Dusty Trail have a pool?
No, 809 Dusty Trail does not have a pool.
Does 809 Dusty Trail have accessible units?
No, 809 Dusty Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Dusty Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Dusty Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Dusty Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Dusty Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

