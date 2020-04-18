809 Dusty Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!You won't want to miss touring this beautiful single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, built by Drees Homes. This home features hand scraped hardwood floors through foyer, hallway, dining and kitchen areas. Bring out the chef in you with this luxurious and open gourmet kitchen which includes gas cook-top, gas stainless steel ovens, granite counter-tops with upgraded back splash and large farmhouse sink, huge size island and eat-in kitchen. The master BR offers a custom closet system with en-suite with double vanities, silestone C-top and ample storage. Extras storage in the tandem garage. Included: Washer-Dryer, Refrigerator and outdoor grill. Experience outdoor living at its best at Union Park.