709 Patio Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Will consider short term relo clients. Walk to Park and Pool LOADED with builder upgrades and custom features on a quarter acre lot. Wide plank wood look floors, double moldings, wainscot, elegant lighting, high end appliances, plantation shutters, and landscape finish this, no expense spared masterpiece! Gorgeous design and open floorplan features Study, Formal Dining, upgraded Island kitchen boasting granite counters, double oven, gas cooking & custom cabinets. Oversize family Room w gas log fireplace and views of the backyard. Private Master Retreat with spa-like bath. Relax on covered patio and pergola overlooks pool sized backyard oasis. Heart of Union Park.