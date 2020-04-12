All apartments in Providence
709 Patio Street

709 Patio St · No Longer Available
Location

709 Patio St, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Will consider short term relo clients. Walk to Park and Pool LOADED with builder upgrades and custom features on a quarter acre lot. Wide plank wood look floors, double moldings, wainscot, elegant lighting, high end appliances, plantation shutters, and landscape finish this, no expense spared masterpiece! Gorgeous design and open floorplan features Study, Formal Dining, upgraded Island kitchen boasting granite counters, double oven, gas cooking & custom cabinets. Oversize family Room w gas log fireplace and views of the backyard. Private Master Retreat with spa-like bath. Relax on covered patio and pergola overlooks pool sized backyard oasis. Heart of Union Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Patio Street have any available units?
709 Patio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 709 Patio Street have?
Some of 709 Patio Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Patio Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 Patio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Patio Street pet-friendly?
No, 709 Patio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 709 Patio Street offer parking?
Yes, 709 Patio Street offers parking.
Does 709 Patio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Patio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Patio Street have a pool?
Yes, 709 Patio Street has a pool.
Does 709 Patio Street have accessible units?
No, 709 Patio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Patio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Patio Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Patio Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Patio Street does not have units with air conditioning.

