6141 Gloucester Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:03 AM

6141 Gloucester Drive

6141 Gloucester Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6141 Gloucester Dr, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
Just completed brand new construction home in Prosper ISD. Spacious floorplan features 4 large bedrooms and a 5th bedroom that makes a perfect office. Features 2 master retreats, one on each floor. Spacious open concept kitchen features a beautiful center island, stainless appliances, and lots of counter and storage space. Upstairs features a huge game room and a large media room. Backyard is perfect for entertaining and features a covered patio. Community features jogging trails and a community pool. Just minutes from new restaurants, dining shopping, entertainment and the new Gates of Prosper.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 Gloucester Drive have any available units?
6141 Gloucester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 6141 Gloucester Drive have?
Some of 6141 Gloucester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 Gloucester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6141 Gloucester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 Gloucester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6141 Gloucester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 6141 Gloucester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6141 Gloucester Drive offers parking.
Does 6141 Gloucester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 Gloucester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 Gloucester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6141 Gloucester Drive has a pool.
Does 6141 Gloucester Drive have accessible units?
No, 6141 Gloucester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 Gloucester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6141 Gloucester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6141 Gloucester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6141 Gloucester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

