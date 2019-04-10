6141 Gloucester Drive

Amenities

Just completed brand new construction home in Prosper ISD. Spacious floorplan features 4 large bedrooms and a 5th bedroom that makes a perfect office. Features 2 master retreats, one on each floor. Spacious open concept kitchen features a beautiful center island, stainless appliances, and lots of counter and storage space. Upstairs features a huge game room and a large media room. Backyard is perfect for entertaining and features a covered patio. Community features jogging trails and a community pool. Just minutes from new restaurants, dining shopping, entertainment and the new Gates of Prosper.