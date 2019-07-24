All apartments in Providence
Home
/
Providence, TX
/
2009 State Street
2009 State Street

2009 State St · No Longer Available
Location

2009 State St, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Simply marvelous home on a cul de sac lot with sweeping views of the community greenbelt and right across the street from the community park makes the perfect fit. This floor plan complete with a study, spacious family room, game room and media room gets an A+++! Inside so many goodies make this home special like nail down oak hardwoods, beautiful trim work, wood beamed ceiling, and iron ballisters. The kitchen fit for the finest chef's features quartz countertops, elegant backsplash tiles, stainless steel appliances, and a gas cooktop. The bathrooms feature gorgeous tile work and solid surface countertops. The oversized backyard comes complete with a covered patio. Put this one on your wish list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 State Street have any available units?
2009 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 2009 State Street have?
Some of 2009 State Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
2009 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 2009 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 2009 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 2009 State Street offers parking.
Does 2009 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 State Street have a pool?
No, 2009 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 2009 State Street have accessible units?
No, 2009 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.

