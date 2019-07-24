2009 State Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Simply marvelous home on a cul de sac lot with sweeping views of the community greenbelt and right across the street from the community park makes the perfect fit. This floor plan complete with a study, spacious family room, game room and media room gets an A+++! Inside so many goodies make this home special like nail down oak hardwoods, beautiful trim work, wood beamed ceiling, and iron ballisters. The kitchen fit for the finest chef's features quartz countertops, elegant backsplash tiles, stainless steel appliances, and a gas cooktop. The bathrooms feature gorgeous tile work and solid surface countertops. The oversized backyard comes complete with a covered patio. Put this one on your wish list!