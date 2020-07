Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Providence, across from a local park! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen as well as granite counter-tops and a large island. Kitchen opens up to the downstairs living area. First floor master with four additional bedrooms, game room and a media room upstairs. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Owner pays HOA, which has lot of amenities!