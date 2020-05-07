404 Highmeadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home w Study. The Spacious Home comes w New Everything! Tile in Kitchen and Bath areas, Carpet in the Family, Study, & Bdrms. This Kitchen has Open Layout w a Large Island, Lots of Cabinets, 42 Inch Cabinets, & a Walk in Pantry. Kitchen opens up to Large Living Area with Plenty of Windows. Relax in this Huge Backyard that is Perfect for any Family & Entertaining. Study comes with Dbl Glass Doors and is Separate from the Bedrooms. Full Size Utility Room. Home has Full Sprinklers, Garage Door Opener, and Pre-Wired for Security.