All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 404 Highmeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
404 Highmeadow Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 AM

404 Highmeadow Drive

404 Highmeadow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

404 Highmeadow Dr, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home w Study. The Spacious Home comes w New Everything! Tile in Kitchen and Bath areas, Carpet in the Family, Study, & Bdrms. This Kitchen has Open Layout w a Large Island, Lots of Cabinets, 42 Inch Cabinets, & a Walk in Pantry. Kitchen opens up to Large Living Area with Plenty of Windows. Relax in this Huge Backyard that is Perfect for any Family & Entertaining. Study comes with Dbl Glass Doors and is Separate from the Bedrooms. Full Size Utility Room. Home has Full Sprinklers, Garage Door Opener, and Pre-Wired for Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Highmeadow Drive have any available units?
404 Highmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 404 Highmeadow Drive have?
Some of 404 Highmeadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Highmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Highmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Highmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 404 Highmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 404 Highmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Highmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Highmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Highmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Highmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Highmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Highmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Highmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Highmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Highmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Highmeadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Highmeadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District