Providence Village, TX
1800 Murphy Court
Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:53 PM

1800 Murphy Court

1800 Murphy Court · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Murphy Court, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
ADORABLE Cape Cod style home! 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage. Elementary School right around the corner! Expansive two-story ceilings in the living room, hardwood flooring, 42-in. cabinets in the kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, over-sized pantry and utility room, 4 FULL bedrooms. 1 bedroom downstairs and be used as office, master and two bedrooms upstairs. UNMATCHED AMENITIES - clubhouse, pool, jogging trails, pond, tennis.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Murphy Court have any available units?
1800 Murphy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1800 Murphy Court have?
Some of 1800 Murphy Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Murphy Court currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Murphy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Murphy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Murphy Court is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Murphy Court offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Murphy Court offers parking.
Does 1800 Murphy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Murphy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Murphy Court have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Murphy Court has a pool.
Does 1800 Murphy Court have accessible units?
No, 1800 Murphy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Murphy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Murphy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Murphy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Murphy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

