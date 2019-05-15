1800 Murphy Court

Amenities

ADORABLE Cape Cod style home! 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage. Elementary School right around the corner! Expansive two-story ceilings in the living room, hardwood flooring, 42-in. cabinets in the kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, over-sized pantry and utility room, 4 FULL bedrooms. 1 bedroom downstairs and be used as office, master and two bedrooms upstairs. UNMATCHED AMENITIES - clubhouse, pool, jogging trails, pond, tennis.



