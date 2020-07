Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous 1 story updated home in the heart of Providence Village! Covered front porch, wood laminate flooring greets you all the way into the family room and hallways. Recently installed updated tile in kitchen, baths and utility room. This one is a perfect 10! Great location, walking distance to the family friendly water park with slides, pools, parks, etc. Decorative lighting, 2 in faux wood blinds throughout, a must see!