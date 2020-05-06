All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:44 AM

10253 Lakeview Drive

10253 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10253 Lakeview Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
LAKE VIEW FROM MANY AREAS! Newer laminate woods...no carpets! Newer paints....WOW! 2 Balconies and 2 Porches with serene VIEWS of Pond and Fountain. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms with view of lake! Tons of cabinets and island in kitchen, eating area with window seat. Storm door to beautiful yard views and doggie door. Awesome game room up with walk-out to balcony. Enjoy the community pool, water park, basketball courts, baseball diamonds, tennis, playgrounds, lakes, ducks and more! Resort living at an affordable price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10253 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
10253 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10253 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 10253 Lakeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10253 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10253 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10253 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10253 Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10253 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10253 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 10253 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10253 Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10253 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10253 Lakeview Drive has a pool.
Does 10253 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 10253 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10253 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10253 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10253 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10253 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

