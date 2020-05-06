10253 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

LAKE VIEW FROM MANY AREAS! Newer laminate woods...no carpets! Newer paints....WOW! 2 Balconies and 2 Porches with serene VIEWS of Pond and Fountain. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms with view of lake! Tons of cabinets and island in kitchen, eating area with window seat. Storm door to beautiful yard views and doggie door. Awesome game room up with walk-out to balcony. Enjoy the community pool, water park, basketball courts, baseball diamonds, tennis, playgrounds, lakes, ducks and more! Resort living at an affordable price!