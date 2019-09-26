All apartments in Providence Village
10007 Maple Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:26 PM

10007 Maple Drive

10007 Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10007 Maple Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Largest one story pla in Providence Village. This one story features a split master plan so master on one side of the home and other bedrooms on opposite corners. House has formal dining room, eat in kitchen, large kitchen area with all appliances(stove, new microwave, stainless refrigerator). This plan features a large front porch with plenty of room. Master has his hers sinks and separate Tub and Shower and walk in closet. Game room area could be office area too. Large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms as well. Living room size is large with fireplace. Providence has clubhouse, Olympic pool, fitness center, soccer fields, baseball fields, water slides, kiddie pools, private fishing lake. Owner Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10007 Maple Drive have any available units?
10007 Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10007 Maple Drive have?
Some of 10007 Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10007 Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10007 Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10007 Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10007 Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10007 Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10007 Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 10007 Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10007 Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10007 Maple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10007 Maple Drive has a pool.
Does 10007 Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 10007 Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10007 Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10007 Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10007 Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10007 Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

