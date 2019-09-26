10007 Maple Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

Largest one story pla in Providence Village. This one story features a split master plan so master on one side of the home and other bedrooms on opposite corners. House has formal dining room, eat in kitchen, large kitchen area with all appliances(stove, new microwave, stainless refrigerator). This plan features a large front porch with plenty of room. Master has his hers sinks and separate Tub and Shower and walk in closet. Game room area could be office area too. Large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms as well. Living room size is large with fireplace. Providence has clubhouse, Olympic pool, fitness center, soccer fields, baseball fields, water slides, kiddie pools, private fishing lake. Owner Agent