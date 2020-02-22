All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

10001 Lexington Drive

10001 Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10001 Lexington Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS IN THE HEART OF PROVIDENCE VILLAGE! Fall in love with this warm and inviting open floor plan graced with beautiful floors, arched entries, and spacious living areas. The nice laminate flooring flows from living spaces into the walkways, master bedroom, and 1 secondary bedroom. Fresh carpet in the 3rd bedroom. The kitchen is upgraded and offers plenty of counter space and a large walk-in pantry. New Range coming soon! At the end of the day, escape to your master retreat where you can enjoy the garden tub and a 2 walk-in closets! Enjoy the outdoors in the backyard playing or spending quality time with friends or family. Close to parks and all amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10001 Lexington Drive have any available units?
10001 Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10001 Lexington Drive have?
Some of 10001 Lexington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10001 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10001 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10001 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10001 Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10001 Lexington Drive offer parking?
No, 10001 Lexington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10001 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10001 Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10001 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 10001 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10001 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 10001 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10001 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10001 Lexington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10001 Lexington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10001 Lexington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

