10001 Lexington Drive

BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS IN THE HEART OF PROVIDENCE VILLAGE! Fall in love with this warm and inviting open floor plan graced with beautiful floors, arched entries, and spacious living areas. The nice laminate flooring flows from living spaces into the walkways, master bedroom, and 1 secondary bedroom. Fresh carpet in the 3rd bedroom. The kitchen is upgraded and offers plenty of counter space and a large walk-in pantry. New Range coming soon! At the end of the day, escape to your master retreat where you can enjoy the garden tub and a 2 walk-in closets! Enjoy the outdoors in the backyard playing or spending quality time with friends or family. Close to parks and all amenities!