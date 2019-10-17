All apartments in Providence Village
1000 Catskill Drive

1000 Caskill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Caskill Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
HUGE backyard with green belt on the back offers quiet country style life with privacy. Big outdoor shed provides plenty storage space. Upgraded kitchen granite counter-top, stainless sink and faucet. Isle Kitchen with walk in pantry. Fresh paint in hallway, dinning and bed room. Walking distance to lake, park, club house, and elementary school. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Formal Dinning, Family Room. Upstairs two large living areas can be used as study and game room. Wood like floors, ext patio, smooth cook-top, breakfast area with window seat. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Catskill Drive have any available units?
1000 Catskill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1000 Catskill Drive have?
Some of 1000 Catskill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Catskill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Catskill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Catskill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Catskill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1000 Catskill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Catskill Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 Catskill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Catskill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Catskill Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 Catskill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Catskill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Catskill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Catskill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Catskill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Catskill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Catskill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

