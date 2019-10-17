1000 Catskill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking garage

HUGE backyard with green belt on the back offers quiet country style life with privacy. Big outdoor shed provides plenty storage space. Upgraded kitchen granite counter-top, stainless sink and faucet. Isle Kitchen with walk in pantry. Fresh paint in hallway, dinning and bed room. Walking distance to lake, park, club house, and elementary school. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Formal Dinning, Family Room. Upstairs two large living areas can be used as study and game room. Wood like floors, ext patio, smooth cook-top, breakfast area with window seat. A must see!