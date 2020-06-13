Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Princeton, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1211 Bellevue Drive
1211 Bellevue Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1432 sqft
Wide roads lead you to this peaceful 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 2006 1 Story Brick Home, 2 Full Size Car Garage w.extra Parking in front, Great Sized Secured Fenced Backyard w.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1103 Roman Drive
1103 Roman Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
4 bedrooms 2 bath with a great floor plan at Vilas at Monte Carlo.The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and granite counter tops that extend over the island.All bedrooms have good sizes and there is plenty of room to store.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2057 Meadow Park Drive
2057 Meadow Park Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1861 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Princeton ISD. Open concept kitchen and living area. Built-in microwave, electric range and oven, dishwasher. Large living area. Open patio in backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1113 Antoinette Drive
1113 Antoinette Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1439 sqft
Fabulous floor plan, 3 bed and 2 full baths location in villas of Monte Carlo community. Property has sprinkle system, garden bath tub in master room, split bedrooms, walk-in closet, nice back yard, and good size bedrooms. New remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1814 Fairweather Drive
1814 Fairweather Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1638 sqft
New carpet! New paint! **LOVELY PARK TRAILS 3-2-2 HOME** Wonderful, quiet, established neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1214 Arizona Drive
1214 Arizona, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1658 sqft
Pretty south facing energy saving home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and attached 2 car garage. Open and split floor plan. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops and island. Large living room with high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1718 Twin Hills Way
1718 Twin Hills Way, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath ready for new Tenant. Hurry before it is gone!!! Home is loaded with amenities! Foyer opens to huge living area. Master has big walk in closet. Open home with kitchen nook overlooking spacious family room.

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Kim Loan Drive
1602 Kim Loan Dr, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1658 sqft
The new 1 story, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home built with upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3108 Whispering Pine Drive
3108 Whispering Pine Boulevard, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2423 sqft
Cozy home on a greenbelt with large backyard & creek lot. Granite countertops, convection oven, SS appliances, 42 inch cabinets. Ceramic tile in kitchen, living room & hallway. All 4 bedrooms are in upper floor. Study is in lower floor.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4511 Lake Breeze Drive
4511 Lake Breeze Drive, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
4182 sqft
Stunning French Country Luxury Home on a 1-acre wooded creek lot with a 8-acre heavily treed reserve in the back. Upgrades through out the whole house.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
702 Rustic Meadows Trail
702 Rustic Meadows Trl, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2143 sqft
Open concept includes large living space and kitchen upgraded with granite counter top and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Split floorplan with Master on main floor and Secondary bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
16 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,005
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,128
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
15 Units Available
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
990 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartment Homes where you can experience true hospitality! Here we offer a great residential environment close to shopping, movies and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Princeton, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Princeton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

