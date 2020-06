Amenities

Beautiful traditional 2 story Condo-Town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths with 1 car garage in Princeton ISD. Dine in kitchen area is conveniently open to the living room allowing for a great use of space, Living room upgraded to new vinyl floor, spaces Master Bedroom, and full-size utility room with washer-Dryer area and fenced backyard. GREAT LOCATION-close to CVS, Walmart, schools and shopping centers.