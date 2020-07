Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Brand New home with 5 beds, 3 baths and a two car garage. Master Bedroom and secondary bedroom with full bath room downstairs and Upstair has 3 bedrooms, game room. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the living space. Separate master bedroom. Nice private backyard with plenty of grass. Durable low maintenance Hardwood flooring in most of the house. Very close to shopping, restaurants, hwy 380 and hwy 75 is nearby as well.