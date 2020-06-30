1325 Englemann Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Almost like new - Fresh paint and brand new laminate floor throughout the house (No carpet at all). Well maintained one story home with nice upgrades including 2 inch faux blinds, ceiling fans in all rooms, storm doors, and split bedrooms to provide privacy. Vaulted ceiling in the living room area and lots of light throughout the house. 4th bedroom with French door could be used as a study. Kitchen has granite countertops, large island, energy efficient appliances. The house is energy efficient with low E windows and radiant barrier, so low electricity bill. Tenants requirement- credit score 650+, stable job with proof of income (3 times the rent), and no criminal background.