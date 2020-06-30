All apartments in Princeton
1325 Englemann Drive

1325 Englemann Drive · (972) 897-7037
Location

1325 Englemann Drive, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,560

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Almost like new - Fresh paint and brand new laminate floor throughout the house (No carpet at all). Well maintained one story home with nice upgrades including 2 inch faux blinds, ceiling fans in all rooms, storm doors, and split bedrooms to provide privacy. Vaulted ceiling in the living room area and lots of light throughout the house. 4th bedroom with French door could be used as a study. Kitchen has granite countertops, large island, energy efficient appliances. The house is energy efficient with low E windows and radiant barrier, so low electricity bill. Tenants requirement- credit score 650+, stable job with proof of income (3 times the rent), and no criminal background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Englemann Drive have any available units?
1325 Englemann Drive has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1325 Englemann Drive have?
Some of 1325 Englemann Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Englemann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Englemann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Englemann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Englemann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 1325 Englemann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Englemann Drive offers parking.
Does 1325 Englemann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Englemann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Englemann Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Englemann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Englemann Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Englemann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Englemann Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Englemann Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Englemann Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Englemann Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
