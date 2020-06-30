1201 Lombardy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

No Carpet!! Beautiful one year old one story home. New Laminated wood floor will be installed before move in. 4 Bed and 2 full bath, 4th bedroom can be use as an office. Attic insulation to lower utility bills. Nice size backyard. Pet allowed. One mile from Super Walmart! Lease in the private corner lot. Kitchen with Granite counter top. Island and refrigerator, Energy efficient windows, Blinds and roof, walk in closet, Garden tub and separate shower, Nice covered patio. Corner lot. Very close to shopping centers and Highway 360.