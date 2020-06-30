All apartments in Princeton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 AM

1201 Lombardy

1201 Lombardy · (214) 789-5429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Lombardy, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
No Carpet!! Beautiful one year old one story home. New Laminated wood floor will be installed before move in. 4 Bed and 2 full bath, 4th bedroom can be use as an office. Attic insulation to lower utility bills. Nice size backyard. Pet allowed. One mile from Super Walmart! Lease in the private corner lot. Kitchen with Granite counter top. Island and refrigerator, Energy efficient windows, Blinds and roof, walk in closet, Garden tub and separate shower, Nice covered patio. Corner lot. Very close to shopping centers and Highway 360.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Lombardy have any available units?
1201 Lombardy has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1201 Lombardy have?
Some of 1201 Lombardy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Lombardy currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Lombardy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Lombardy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Lombardy is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Lombardy offer parking?
No, 1201 Lombardy does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Lombardy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Lombardy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Lombardy have a pool?
No, 1201 Lombardy does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Lombardy have accessible units?
No, 1201 Lombardy does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Lombardy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Lombardy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Lombardy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Lombardy does not have units with air conditioning.
