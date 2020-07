Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 bedrooms 2 bath single floor house located at Vilas at Monte Carlo community. The kitchen is just renovated with beautiful granite counter tops and backslash. Tile floor in all areas with carpet in bedrooms. Easy access to 380 and minutes away from 75. Must see!