All apartments in Point Venture
Find more places like 18680 Champions CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Point Venture, TX
/
18680 Champions CIR
Last updated December 11 2019 at 11:06 PM

18680 Champions CIR

18680 Champions Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18680 Champions Circle, Point Venture, TX 78645

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make this home have 4 or 5 bedrooms!! With lots of space on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is great for many things, entertaining, or a rental. The generous spaces are well thought out. 3 car garage has plenty of room for parking or working in & a boat or RV can be parked on the huge driveway! The back outdoor decks are for lounging on & watching the golfers go by. Amazing amenities in this little resort-style community: live music every weekend, floating restaurant, 50-acre private waterfront park & MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18680 Champions CIR have any available units?
18680 Champions CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Point Venture, TX.
What amenities does 18680 Champions CIR have?
Some of 18680 Champions CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18680 Champions CIR currently offering any rent specials?
18680 Champions CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18680 Champions CIR pet-friendly?
No, 18680 Champions CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Venture.
Does 18680 Champions CIR offer parking?
Yes, 18680 Champions CIR offers parking.
Does 18680 Champions CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18680 Champions CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18680 Champions CIR have a pool?
No, 18680 Champions CIR does not have a pool.
Does 18680 Champions CIR have accessible units?
No, 18680 Champions CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 18680 Champions CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18680 Champions CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 18680 Champions CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 18680 Champions CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBrushy Creek, TXMarble Falls, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXBurnet, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TXCanyon Lake, TXKingsland, TXElgin, TXBulverde, TXBastrop, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District