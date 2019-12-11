18680 Champions CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Make this home have 4 or 5 bedrooms!! With lots of space on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is great for many things, entertaining, or a rental. The generous spaces are well thought out. 3 car garage has plenty of room for parking or working in & a boat or RV can be parked on the huge driveway! The back outdoor decks are for lounging on & watching the golfers go by. Amazing amenities in this little resort-style community: live music every weekend, floating restaurant, 50-acre private waterfront park & MORE!