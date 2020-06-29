2508 Grand Mission Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming two story home is now available. Master bedroom down with garden tub, double vanity, walk-in closet and bay windows. Living room opens to kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Flex space upstairs and 3 more rooms!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.