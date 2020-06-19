All apartments in Pflugerville
20818 Pacers Gait Lane

20818 Pacers Gait Lane
Location

20818 Pacers Gait Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Steeds Crossing - Beautiful large open home. MIL Plan. Carpet in bedrooms and Laminate throughout the rest of the home. Master has separate bath and walk in shower with a large walk in closet. The home is fully updated and has a nice warm feeling. Fire place to keep warm in the winter and fantastic nicely landscaped back yard great for entertaining. Nice storage shed too. Easy access to toll 130 and Gattis School Road.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE1959058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20818 Pacers Gait Lane have any available units?
20818 Pacers Gait Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 20818 Pacers Gait Lane have?
Some of 20818 Pacers Gait Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20818 Pacers Gait Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20818 Pacers Gait Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20818 Pacers Gait Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20818 Pacers Gait Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20818 Pacers Gait Lane offer parking?
No, 20818 Pacers Gait Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20818 Pacers Gait Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20818 Pacers Gait Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20818 Pacers Gait Lane have a pool?
No, 20818 Pacers Gait Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20818 Pacers Gait Lane have accessible units?
No, 20818 Pacers Gait Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20818 Pacers Gait Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20818 Pacers Gait Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20818 Pacers Gait Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20818 Pacers Gait Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

