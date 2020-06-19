20818 Pacers Gait Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Steeds Crossing - Beautiful large open home. MIL Plan. Carpet in bedrooms and Laminate throughout the rest of the home. Master has separate bath and walk in shower with a large walk in closet. The home is fully updated and has a nice warm feeling. Fire place to keep warm in the winter and fantastic nicely landscaped back yard great for entertaining. Nice storage shed too. Easy access to toll 130 and Gattis School Road.



