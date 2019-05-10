All apartments in Pflugerville
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
17920 KENAI FJORDS DR
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

17920 KENAI FJORDS DR

17920 Kenai Fjords Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17920 Kenai Fjords Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-2.5-2 17920 Kenai Fjords - 1314 sq. ft. - $1600.00 - 3-2.5-2 - Home in Pflugerville. First floor has an open floor-plan, plenty of counter/cabinet space in kitchen w/gas stove, guest bath & laundry room. Bedrooms are upstairs. Large fenced backyard! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE5210038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR have any available units?
17920 KENAI FJORDS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR have?
Some of 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR currently offering any rent specials?
17920 KENAI FJORDS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR is pet friendly.
Does 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR offer parking?
No, 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR does not offer parking.
Does 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR have a pool?
No, 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR does not have a pool.
Does 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR have accessible units?
No, 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17920 KENAI FJORDS DR has units with air conditioning.

