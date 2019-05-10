17920 KENAI FJORDS DR

Amenities

3-2.5-2 17920 Kenai Fjords - 1314 sq. ft. - $1600.00 - 3-2.5-2 - Home in Pflugerville. First floor has an open floor-plan, plenty of counter/cabinet space in kitchen w/gas stove, guest bath & laundry room. Bedrooms are upstairs. Large fenced backyard! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



