Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
14201 N IH 35
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14201 N IH 35
14201 N Interstate 35
·
No Longer Available
Location
14201 N Interstate 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Settlers Ridge
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30436)
A Plus Apartments
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14201 N IH 35 have any available units?
14201 N IH 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pflugerville, TX
.
Is 14201 N IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
14201 N IH 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14201 N IH 35 pet-friendly?
No, 14201 N IH 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pflugerville
.
Does 14201 N IH 35 offer parking?
No, 14201 N IH 35 does not offer parking.
Does 14201 N IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14201 N IH 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14201 N IH 35 have a pool?
No, 14201 N IH 35 does not have a pool.
Does 14201 N IH 35 have accessible units?
No, 14201 N IH 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 14201 N IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14201 N IH 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14201 N IH 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14201 N IH 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
