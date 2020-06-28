13418 Ravens Park Ln

Amenities

13418 Ravens Park - Gorgeous cul-de-sac home with HUGH yard in Shadow Creek Ranch community. Beautiful hardwood floors, open kitchen area that overlooks spacious backyard area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and huge pantry offer plenty of room for entertaining. Media room is prewired for AV equipment with no windows, game room (12 x 23) and large bedrooms are featured upstairs. Master bedroom down with nice sitting area and great walk in closets. This home did not flood and has plenty of room for any activities.



(RLNE5097998)