Pearland, TX
13418 Ravens Park Ln
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:05 AM

13418 Ravens Park Ln

13418 Ravens Park Lane
Pearland
Shadow Creek Ranch
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13418 Ravens Park Lane, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
13418 Ravens Park - Gorgeous cul-de-sac home with HUGH yard in Shadow Creek Ranch community. Beautiful hardwood floors, open kitchen area that overlooks spacious backyard area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and huge pantry offer plenty of room for entertaining. Media room is prewired for AV equipment with no windows, game room (12 x 23) and large bedrooms are featured upstairs. Master bedroom down with nice sitting area and great walk in closets. This home did not flood and has plenty of room for any activities.

(RLNE5097998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

