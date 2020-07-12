All apartments in Pearland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch

11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy · (832) 664-7543
Location

11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0728 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 1337 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 0133 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0314 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 0914 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 0915 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
bike storage
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
Welcome to Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch, a master planned Pearland, TX apartment community that offers a decidedly upscale living experience. With spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you won’t have to look hard to find your ideal high-end apartment home.

Our luxury apartments in Pearland feature gourmet kitchens, relaxing sun rooms, comfortable roman tubs and wood plank floors. With spacious floor plans and comfortable, convenient amenities, our residents love coming home to our luxurious community. As an added bonus, residents enjoy top-notch service from our community staff and a close, convenient location in Pearland, TX.

Here at Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch, we’re providing a luxurious home for anyone who prioritizes comfort, convenience and location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $99 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Detached garages available. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units and detached garages available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch have any available units?
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch has 15 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch have?
Some of Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch offers parking.
Does Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch has a pool.
Does Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch has accessible units.
Does Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch has units with dishwashers.
