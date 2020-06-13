Apartment List
/
TX
/
pasadena
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:01 PM

119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX

Finding an apartment in Pasadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
41 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
63 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Clear Lake
16 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,505
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
33 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
12 Units Available
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4802 Sycamore in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
8 Units Available
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Sereno in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Life at Parkview here in Pasadena, TX. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature well-equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and more.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
2 Units Available
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Roble in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
9 Units Available
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino Del Sol Apartments in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Clear Lake
34 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
23 Units Available
Raintree
1009 Richey St, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1225 sqft
The Apartments at Raintree sit in a beautiful community near Sunset Park in Pasadena, Texas. Vince Bayou is nearby for people who want to go swimming, canoeing, and fishing.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
8 Units Available
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1111 sqft
In Pasadena, near Strawberry Park, Bayshore Medical Center and Alameda Mall. Features at the pet-friendly community include a pool, assigned covered parking and a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
886 sqft
Featuring a pool, a clubhouse, a playground and laundry centers. Interiors have walk-in closets, valet trash service and private patios and balconies. Near Pasadena Town Square.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1182 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1085 sqft
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
18 Units Available
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many unique architectural features. Built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings and all kitchen appliances included. Bilingual property management on-site 24 hours. In Walnut Hill just off Fairmont Parkway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated May 12 at 03:33pm
31 Units Available
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Park at Fairmont offers seven floor plans in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwoods, balconies, in-unit laundry, lush landscaping, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
12 Units Available
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$687
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
884 sqft
Apartments have 24-hour emergency maintenance services, washer/dryer connections and ceiling fans. Community features a 24-hour business center, clothes care centers and great location on the local bus line.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pasadena, TX

Finding an apartment in Pasadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPasadena 3 BedroomsPasadena Accessible ApartmentsPasadena Apartments under $700Pasadena Apartments under $800
Pasadena Apartments with BalconyPasadena Apartments with GaragePasadena Apartments with GymPasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasadena Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Apartments with PoolPasadena Apartments with Washer-DryerPasadena Dog Friendly ApartmentsPasadena Furnished ApartmentsPasadena Pet Friendly PlacesPasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine