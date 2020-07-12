Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 business center clubhouse internet cafe on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible bbq/grill carport coffee bar dog park guest parking online portal package receiving trash valet

Your search for amazing apartment home living in Pasadena, Texas is over. Welcome home to Ashwood Park. Our community is conveniently located near delicious local dining hotspots, and unique entertainment venues. With Sam Houston Tollway just around the corner, you will never be far from anything.







At Ashwood Park, we have designed our homes with your comfort and lifestyle in mind. Our five floor plans, with one and two bedroom options, come with the amenities that you deserve. All include ceiling fans, tile floors, and kitchens with dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. Select homes have been newly renovated and feature energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer connections, granite countertops, modern LED lighting, private enclosed patio, fireplace, and wood-style plank flooring throughout. Ashwood Park blends quality and class in each of our homes.







Come and explore all of our great community features. Cool off in our shimmering swimming pool, finish your chores with the help of our laundry facilities, or enjoy a lovely meal in our beautiful outdoor kitchen. Feel comfortable knowing that our professional management will always be there for you. Come and see what makes Ashwood Park the best-kept secret in Pasadena, Texas.