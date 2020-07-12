All apartments in Pasadena
Ashwood Park

3520 Burke Rd · (810) 216-5441
Location

3520 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 158 · Avail. now

$687

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$712

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 144 · Avail. now

$802

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 191 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 187 · Avail. now

$1,017

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 184 · Avail. now

$1,017

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashwood Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
dog park
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Your search for amazing apartment home living in Pasadena, Texas is over. Welcome home to Ashwood Park. Our community is conveniently located near delicious local dining hotspots, and unique entertainment venues. With Sam Houston Tollway just around the corner, you will never be far from anything.



At Ashwood Park, we have designed our homes with your comfort and lifestyle in mind. Our five floor plans, with one and two bedroom options, come with the amenities that you deserve. All include ceiling fans, tile floors, and kitchens with dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. Select homes have been newly renovated and feature energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer connections, granite countertops, modern LED lighting, private enclosed patio, fireplace, and wood-style plank flooring throughout. Ashwood Park blends quality and class in each of our homes.



Come and explore all of our great community features. Cool off in our shimmering swimming pool, finish your chores with the help of our laundry facilities, or enjoy a lovely meal in our beautiful outdoor kitchen. Feel comfortable knowing that our professional management will always be there for you. Come and see what makes Ashwood Park the best-kept secret in Pasadena, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $200-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashwood Park have any available units?
Ashwood Park has 12 units available starting at $687 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashwood Park have?
Some of Ashwood Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Ashwood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashwood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashwood Park is pet friendly.
Does Ashwood Park offer parking?
Yes, Ashwood Park offers parking.
Does Ashwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashwood Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashwood Park have a pool?
Yes, Ashwood Park has a pool.
Does Ashwood Park have accessible units?
Yes, Ashwood Park has accessible units.
Does Ashwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashwood Park has units with dishwashers.
