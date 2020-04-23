908 Allendale Drive

Amenities

908 Allendale,



Charming 3B/2b brick home, located right next to Trout Elementary a spacious 1238 sq foot with a separate washroom on the back covered porch, hardwood floors and 2 car carport. The rent for this home is $ 1050.00 with a $800.00 deposit.



We check out keys Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a valid ID if you want to view the inside of the home! Some homes require an appointment to be shown.



You can pick up a rental application at our office located at:



American Real Estate



1313 S John Redditt



Lufkin Tx. 75904



We process applications on a first come first serve basis. To put in an application you will need to bring all IDs, Drivers Licenses and SS cards and proof of all income in the house (check stubs, Disability award letters, etc). The application fee is $50 per person, 18 or over, $75 if you are legally married.



American Leasing is Pet Friendly * with a Non Refundable Pet Fee.



If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties, please pick up a list in our office.



Denece White



Asset Manager



Direct: 936-632-1299



almlufkin@americanrealestate.com



*please contact us regarding our pet policies



Contact us to schedule a showing.