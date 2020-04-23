All apartments in Pasadena
908 Allendale Drive

908 Allendale Road · No Longer Available
Location

908 Allendale Road, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
908 Allendale,

Charming 3B/2b brick home, located right next to Trout Elementary a spacious 1238 sq foot with a separate washroom on the back covered porch, hardwood floors and 2 car carport. The rent for this home is $ 1050.00 with a $800.00 deposit.

We check out keys Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a valid ID if you want to view the inside of the home! Some homes require an appointment to be shown.

You can pick up a rental application at our office located at:

American Real Estate

1313 S John Redditt

Lufkin Tx. 75904

We process applications on a first come first serve basis. To put in an application you will need to bring all IDs, Drivers Licenses and SS cards and proof of all income in the house (check stubs, Disability award letters, etc). The application fee is $50 per person, 18 or over, $75 if you are legally married.

American Leasing is Pet Friendly * with a Non Refundable Pet Fee.

If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties, please pick up a list in our office.

Denece White

Asset Manager

Direct: 936-632-1299

almlufkin@americanrealestate.com

Denece White

Asset Manager

Direct: 936-632-1299

Main Office: 936-632-7000

almlufkin@americanrealestate.com

*please contact us regarding our pet policies

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

