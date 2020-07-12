All apartments in Pasadena
707 Garrett Street - B

707 Garrett St · No Longer Available
Location

707 Garrett St, Pasadena, TX 77506

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location! Close to Down Town Destinations and Hot Spots, close to the Houston Medical Center, and Minutes from the Houston Ship Channel. This open concept home is a newly built 2-Story Townhouse, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a master bedroom with a King-Size bed and Full bath, The two other rooms have queen beds and one-half bath downstairs, the large kitchen has Stainless Appliances, and Granite Countertops. We are located in a great transitional quiet area in Pasadena. Please contact us today to schedule your showing!
Rentals@bornagainproperties.com or

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

