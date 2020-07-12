707 Garrett Street - B

Amenities
Great Location! Close to Down Town Destinations and Hot Spots, close to the Houston Medical Center, and Minutes from the Houston Ship Channel. This open concept home is a newly built 2-Story Townhouse, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a master bedroom with a King-Size bed and Full bath, The two other rooms have queen beds and one-half bath downstairs, the large kitchen has Stainless Appliances, and Granite Countertops. We are located in a great transitional quiet area in Pasadena. Please contact us today to schedule your showing!
