Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Village Grove. This home features solar screens, wood and tile floors, granite counter tops in kitchen, gas fireplace, separate shower and bath tub in master. Easy access to Beltway 8 and a lot of shopping in the area. Schedule your appointment today to see this home. It will not last long!