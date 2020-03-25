5125 PARKLANE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath w/ laminate floors and new paint through-out. Open living dining area w/ sliding glass doors leading to covered patio. Spacious rooms with good size closets. Application fee $35 per person over age of 18 years. Single $35 fee for married couple with same last name. Deposit $875. Pets upon owner approval. $350 non refundable pet fee. Owner will install a refrigerator.