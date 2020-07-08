All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, TX
5010 Elm St
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

5010 Elm St

5010 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Elm Street, Pasadena, TX 77586

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
This unique farm style rental property is a dream house & has been off of the market for over 5 years! It is huge with all new wood floors and paint throughout the entire home. This house went under a complete renovation. The master bedroom is very large with its own bathroom and master retreat for a office or nursery.The other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including a large game room for family fun! There are 2 bathrooms located downstairs and one located upstairs. This home will be available in December after the full renovation has been completed. This home is located in seabrook texas within walking distance to the neighborhood store and private beachfront access for fishing & swimming. Your imagination will go a long way with this home because of its unique floor plan & character with unlimited possibilities to make it your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Elm St have any available units?
5010 Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Elm St have?
Some of 5010 Elm St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 5010 Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Elm St offers parking.
Does 5010 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Elm St have a pool?
No, 5010 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 5010 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 Elm St has units with dishwashers.

