5010 Elm St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

This unique farm style rental property is a dream house & has been off of the market for over 5 years! It is huge with all new wood floors and paint throughout the entire home. This house went under a complete renovation. The master bedroom is very large with its own bathroom and master retreat for a office or nursery.The other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including a large game room for family fun! There are 2 bathrooms located downstairs and one located upstairs. This home will be available in December after the full renovation has been completed. This home is located in seabrook texas within walking distance to the neighborhood store and private beachfront access for fishing & swimming. Your imagination will go a long way with this home because of its unique floor plan & character with unlimited possibilities to make it your own.